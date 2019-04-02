English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
The EMISAT, or Electromagnetic Intelligence Satellite, is India’s first electronic surveillance satellite, and will add to the firepower of the Armed Forces.
The EMISAT, or Electromagnetic Intelligence Satellite, is India’s first electronic surveillance satellite, and will add to the firepower of the Armed Forces.
Loading...
Five days after successfully executing an anti-satellite weapon test, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully executed the launch of its first electronic surveillance satellite, EMISAT, aboard the PSLV-C45 medium-lift launch vehicle. The EMISAT, which stands for Electromagnetic Intelligence Satellite, will drastically improve surveillance and satellite imagery to boost the arsenal for India’s Armed Forces, and comes on the back of a heightened stand-off between India and Pakistan that nearly threatened to boil over.
The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 9:27am on Monday, April 1. Also on board with the EMISAT were 28 other guest satellites that formed the secondary payload for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), with 24 of them being from USA, and the remaining hailing from Lithuania, Spain and Switzerland. The EMISAT gives India sharper teeth in electronic intelligence (ELINT), which in turn bolsters the nation’s defensive firepower.
The EMISAT is a 436kg cuboid spacecraft that has since been deployed into orbit at 748km altitude. Confirming the launch and deployment, an ISRO press statement revealed, “Two solar arrays were deployed automatically. The ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.”
India’s first ELINT satellite was developed jointly in over five years by ISRO and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the latter’s Project Kautilya. EMISAT will be able to scan the ground for electromagnetic signals to intercept hostile radar signals as well as other electronic broadcast frequencies. It is sensitive to the Ka band of the electromagnetic frequencies of radar spectrum, ranging up to 40GHz. This reportedly gives it the ability to scan through practically any terrain obstruction to detect signal anomalies, and alert defend systems well in advance while delaying the enemies by intercepting transmission.
The EMISAT now joins India’s array of dedicated military satellites, including the CARTOSAT-2 series satellites that have so far been used in planning India’s surgical strikes in response to Pakistan’s terrorist attacks on Uri and Balakot. Alongside bolstering India’s defence forces, ISRO also demonstrated the reusability and versatility of its PSLV fourth stage, which was used in this mission. It also happened to be one of ISRO’s longest missions, including three different stages of deployment and lasting for nearly three hours.
The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 9:27am on Monday, April 1. Also on board with the EMISAT were 28 other guest satellites that formed the secondary payload for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), with 24 of them being from USA, and the remaining hailing from Lithuania, Spain and Switzerland. The EMISAT gives India sharper teeth in electronic intelligence (ELINT), which in turn bolsters the nation’s defensive firepower.
The EMISAT is a 436kg cuboid spacecraft that has since been deployed into orbit at 748km altitude. Confirming the launch and deployment, an ISRO press statement revealed, “Two solar arrays were deployed automatically. The ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.”
India’s first ELINT satellite was developed jointly in over five years by ISRO and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the latter’s Project Kautilya. EMISAT will be able to scan the ground for electromagnetic signals to intercept hostile radar signals as well as other electronic broadcast frequencies. It is sensitive to the Ka band of the electromagnetic frequencies of radar spectrum, ranging up to 40GHz. This reportedly gives it the ability to scan through practically any terrain obstruction to detect signal anomalies, and alert defend systems well in advance while delaying the enemies by intercepting transmission.
The EMISAT now joins India’s array of dedicated military satellites, including the CARTOSAT-2 series satellites that have so far been used in planning India’s surgical strikes in response to Pakistan’s terrorist attacks on Uri and Balakot. Alongside bolstering India’s defence forces, ISRO also demonstrated the reusability and versatility of its PSLV fourth stage, which was used in this mission. It also happened to be one of ISRO’s longest missions, including three different stages of deployment and lasting for nearly three hours.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Revealed a Major Spoiler on Jimmy Fallon Show
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- Burger King Introduces the Impossible Whopper, Fools Customers Into Going Meatless
- April 2, 2011. Dhoniiiii…….World Cup for India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results