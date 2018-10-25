English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Supports Digitisation But Won't Compromise on Data Integrity Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Prasad highlighted the exponential growth in mobile manufacturing in the country, backed by the rising base of smartphone users and internet penetration.
India is in the process of finalising data protection law and supports digitisation without any compromise on data integrity, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Prasad highlighted the exponential growth in mobile manufacturing in the country, backed by the rising base of smartphone users and internet penetration.
"India's mobile story is finding global resonance," Prasad said. The minister said that the Indian market represented a large footfall for social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.
Stating that Indians have an appetite for content in local languages, Prasad said that more and more solutions need to be focused on regional languages.
He emphasized that India needs technology that "finds a connection with the common man".
