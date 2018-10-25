India Supports Digitisation But Won't Compromise on Data Integrity Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

India is in the process of finalising data protection law and supports digitisation without any compromise on data integrity, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Prasad highlighted the exponential growth in mobile manufacturing in the country, backed by the rising base of smartphone users and internet penetration."India's mobile story is finding global resonance," Prasad said. The minister said that the Indian market represented a large footfall for social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.Stating that Indians have an appetite for content in local languages, Prasad said that more and more solutions need to be focused on regional languages.He emphasized that India needs technology that "finds a connection with the common man".