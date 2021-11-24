India to Get ‘Desi’ 6G By 2024, Says Communication Minister

While we have still not seen the rollout of 5G in the country, there are talks already about an “indigenously-developed" 6G technology that is aimed to be launched by late 2023 or early 2024. Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a webinar that 6G development has already started in the country and it will be seen somewhere in the time frame of 2024 or end-2023. The Union Minister was speaking at a webinar organised by Financial Times and The Indian Express.

“6G development has already started. That will be seen somewhere in the time frame 2024 or 2023-end. That is the direction in which we are going. We will have designed in India telecom software for running the networks, manufactured in India telecom equipment, served in India telecom networks which can go global," Vaishnaw was quoted in the report by The Indian Express. The Communications Minister also said that the launch of 5G is also on the cards, with the development of a core software for the technology scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of the next year.

Vaishnaw also touched upon the subject of 5G spectrum auctions. The minister said that TRAI has already started the consultation process, which should end somewhere in February-March next year. The auction process will begin in Q2 2022, he said. Vaishnaw also said that there will be more reforms for the telecom sector to sort out their long-pending legacy issues.

