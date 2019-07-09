India vs New Zealand at ICC Cricket World Cup: Here is how to Watch the Semi Final

The first semi-final match of the this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup will see India take on New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. The crucial match will decide which country will move on to the finals and one step closer to lift the trophy. New Zealand managed to reach the semi-finals by securing the 4th position with 5 wins while team India qualified by being the leading team on the table with 7 wins.

The semi-final match will begin today (9 July) at 3PM IST. The match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 so make sure you have subscribed to the channels from your DTH or cable operator. if you are one of those who don’t have a DTH or cable connection, or are at work or on the move, then you can catch all the excitement by streaming the match online.

Hotstar

The match will be officially streamed in India on Hotstar. You can watch the match on the streaming platform for free, but with a slight delay of about 5 minutes. If you don’t want any delays then you will have to subscribe to Hotstar Premium which costs Rs 299 a month or Rs 999 for one year. There is also Hotstar VIP membership which costs Rs 365 a year.

Jio TV

Alternatively, if you have a Jio mobile connection, then you can catch all the live and free of cost. According to a banner on Reliance Jio’s website, Jio subscribers can stream the match from Hotstar using the Jio TV app free of cost.

You can also get ball by ball live updates, score and analysis by using the CricketNext app.