India Was The Fastest Growing App Market in 2020; Education Apps Grew At Fastest Rate

Mobile market research company Adjust has said that India was the fastest-growing app market in 2020. The analysis shows that India saw a 49 percent growth in 2020, as compared to 2019 in terms of mobile app growth. The fastest growing category in India was education, with gaming also witnessing the highest overall growth. According the the data shared by Adjust, India grew at the fastest rate in terms of mobile app growth, and grew by 49 percent in 2020. While India witnessed the highest growth in terms of the apps and games category, Argentina saw the highest growth in just gaming.

According to the Mobile Marketing Association India’s data cited in the report, India hosts 700 million unique mobile phone subscribers, comprising of 451 million internet users. The report further said that despite COVID-19 leading to an increase in online shopping across the country, the e-commerce apps saw relatively low growth in India in 2020. Entertainment was the seventh-highest growing vertical in India. Overall, the gaming vertical saw the most significant growth across all the countries and Argentina lead the pack with over 60 percent growth compared to the previous year. It was followed by Vietnam, Brazil, China, Mexico, Columbia, and other countries. India was at the 12th spot when it came to growth in gaming.

India performed much better than previous years in Adjust’s ratings. The research company said that India had a mid-table finish in 2019, and came out topping the charts in 2020.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here