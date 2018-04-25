English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Will be Among Our Top Three Smartphone Markets: Asus
Asus today said it is aggressively strengthening operations and bolstering supply chain to take on giants like Samsung and Xiaomi in India.
India Will be Among Our Top Three Smartphone Markets: Asus (Representative Image: News18.com)
Taiwanese tech giant Asus today said it is aggressively strengthening operations and bolstering supply chain to take on giants like Samsung and Xiaomi in India, which will be among its top three markets globally in a few years. The company is committed to bringing premium products to the Indian market at affordable pricing, Asus CEO Jerry Shen told PTI. "The opportunity in the Indian market is huge. We have invested in strengthening operations and formed an alliance with e-commerce major Flipkart for the supply chain. We are confident that India will be among our top 3 markets in the coming years," he said.
Shen said the company would extend its play across various price points including in the sub-Rs 7,000 categories as well as the over Rs 30,000-premium category. "We want to be a leading player across categories. The intent is to bring in innovation for users across the board and affordability will be a key," he said. The company today launched its new handset -- ZenFone Max Pro (M1) -- which will be distributed online through Flipkart. Priced at Rs 10,999 onwards, the device will go on sale from May 3. "The ZenFone Max Pro has been designed keeping in mind the Indian consumers. A lot of insight also came from Flipkart," Shen said. Last week, e-commerce major Flipkart had announced a pact with Asus.
The partnership, they had said, will cover sales and marketing of products by Flipkart and see both the companies collaborating for co-creation of new products for the Indian market based on consumer insights. The ZenFone Max Pro will be available in two variants -- 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory for Rs 10,999 and 4GB/64GB for Rs 12,999. It has a 5.99-inch display, a rear dual-camera system (13MP + 5MP) and 8MP front camera and 5,000 mAh battery. The company will make available later a third variant of 6GB/64 GB with 16MP rear and front cameras for Rs 14,999. "India remains a key market for our smartphone business and we wanted India to be one of the first countries to receive our brand new ZenFone Max Pro," Shen said.
