Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS
Based on a pre-existent flight battle simulator by Indian developer Threye Interactive, the IAF mobile game will also feature Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and the Balakot Air Strike.
The Indian Air Force in collaboration with India-based developer Threye Interactive has launched its flight battle simulator mobile game, named 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above'. The game is now available on both Android and iOS platforms, and from the initial looks, presents a configurable air fight game that aims to highlight the life, thrills and responsibilities of the Indian Air Force.
On Android, the game has already received over 100 reviews, and is presently rated at 4.5. However, on iOS, it presently has only a 2-star rating, which though is expected to increase as more players download the game. Indian Air Force: A Cut Above will initially be available only as a single-player game, where players can access a varying range of fighter jets and go through numerous missions in varying airborne and ground battle scenarios. According to pre-launch announcements, the mobile game will also feature the Balakot surgical strike conducted by the Indian Air Force, as well as Balakot air strike hero, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
From the initial impressions, the game offers a lengthy tutorial that takes a player through the paces of flying and controlling the aircraft, as well as air combat. It is not clear how the surgical strikes would feature in the gameplay, but presumably would script a storyline that a user has to play through. Indian Air Force: A Cut Above aims to raise enthusiasm in the Air Force among the youth, and hopes to strike a chord through simulated mobile gameplay.
