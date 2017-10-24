IAF Road Runways: 5 Things on Highway Build Quality You Need to Know

The Indian Air Force along with the government is prepping key national highways to use them as runways for fighter and military transport aircrafts. While this certainly speak volumes about the build quality of such highways that can double up as runways when needed, not all roads in India can share the same stature.Out of 228 National Highways, only 12 of them has been cleared by the Indian Air Force to be used as emergency landing strips for fighter jets. Initially, 21 National Highways were identified, but they are still being tested for operational capabilities.These emergency airstrips would be used in case of emergencies such as disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, as well as in situations of war or conflict. Three such road runways connect Maoist-affected areas in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.In order to use National Highways as airstrips here are some basic build parameters the roads need to meet.The concept of using circular runways for airplanes is still in theory. For military planes, runways needs to have at least 3 kilometres of straight road. So, only those National Highways which can offer 3 to 3.5 kilometres of straight uninterrupted sections can be considered to be used as an emergency airstrip.After the straight road section is identified, the government will need to buy land around that the particular highway stretch to ensure that the complete wingspan of the fighters face no barriers of any sought. The Mirage 2000 has a wingspan of 29 feet while the C-130 Hercules has mammoth wingspan of 133 feet. The highways needs to accommodate this wingspan. Typically, commercial aircraft runways are 262 feet in width.Runways are made of asphalt and concrete with the pavement thickness varying between 10 inches and 4 feet. The section of road that will be used as an airstrip needs to specially strengthen with additional tar or concrete. Also, for better maintenance, that area need to be grooved for water drainage during rains.To convert a highway strip into a runway, at least 24 to 48 hours of prior notice is needed to clear the area of obstacles and debris.Going forward in order to convert more highways into airstrips, the possibility of introducing a CATOBAR system can be explored. This can substantially decrease the need to maintain a lengthy straight road section by the use of arrestor wires and catapult assistance like in aircraft carriers. Also, on some important National Highways where finding a long straight section of 3 kilometres is difficult, a CATOBAR system could come handy.1) Jamshedpur-Balasore, Chattarpur-Digha highway in Odisha2) Kishanganj-Islampur highway in Bihar3) Delhi-Moradabad highway in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh4) Bijbehara-Chinar Bagh highway in Jammu and Kashmir5) Rampur-Kathgodam highway in Uttarakhand6) Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh7) Dwarka-Maliya highway in Gujarat8) Kharagpur-Keonjhar highway in West Bengal9) Mohanbari-Tinsukia highway in Assam10) Vijaywada-Rajahmundry highway in Andhra Pradesh11) Chennai-Puducherry highway in Tamil Nadu12) Phalodi-Jaisalmer highway in Rajasthan