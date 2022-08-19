Indian Air Force Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Refuel Mid-air With French Air And Space Force, Watch Video

The French Air and Space Force refuelled the Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets mid air as the IAF contingent was heading to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Darwin base to participate in Pitch Black 2022 military exercise.

The IAF thanked the French Air and Space Force and said, “As the IAF contingent moves into RAAF Darwin base for Pitch Black 2022, heartfelt thanks to our friends from the French Air & Space Force for the enroute aerial refuelling support. Merci beaucoup!”

WATCH VIDEO: Watch Indian Air Force jet Su-30MKI refuel mid-air with utmost precision

The refuelling support mid-air was aided by A330 Phenix deployed at Amberley. The Su-30 MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force were done with utmost precision.

“A French A330 Phénix deployed at Amberley for #PitchBlack2022, have been refuelling Sukhoi SU-30 from IAF before they land on Darwin. It is the first time France supports India during one of its projection #interoperability,” tweeted Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace.

WATCH VIDEO: STARTING A YOUTUBE CHANNEL? 3 SECRET TIPS YOU MUST KNOW

Also read: Starting a YouTube Channel in 2022? Camera, Lights And All That You Need To Make Videos

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here