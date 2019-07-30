Indian Air Force to Launch Mobile Game Tomorrow: Here’s Everything we Know
The game will be available for Android and iOS devices, and is being developed by Threye: Military Games.
As teased earlier, the Indian Air Force will be launching a new mobile game on July 31. Titled 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ the upcoming game will offer a flight simulator experience and will also feature wing-commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as the Balakot airstrike.
From the trailer we can see that players will be able to handle various aircraft including fighter jets, choppers, cargo lifters as well as heavy gauge anti-aircraft machine guns to hunt down enemy planes from the land. The teaser also features a character who looks similar to Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman sporting the trademark moustache.
The IAF pilot became a nationwide sensation when his MiG 21 Bison was reportedly shot down during a dog-fight with the Pakistan Air Force in February. Abhinandan was held captive in Pakistan for over two days before being released on 1 March. Abhinandan had also shot down a Pakistan Air Force jet before his aircraft went down.
Overall the graphics look decent and if the gameplay is similar to what we have seen in the trailer, then it could be an exciting and engaging title. The game will be available for Android and iOS devices, and is being developed by Threye: Military Games. The developer already has a bunch of military-themed mobile games, including Guardians of the Skies, which look very similar to the upcoming Indian Air Force game. The game will be available in single-player mode during the launch but a multiplayer mode is also on the cards.
Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game… pic.twitter.com/yhfOrOZxWV— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 20, 2019
