Indian App Chingari Calls TikTok's Move to Layoff Staff Unfortunate, Says It'll Hire Potential Talent

Indian short video platform Chingari has called ByteDance's decision to cut down its India workforce as "unfortunate," adding that the company would hire some of its "potential talents." The statement from Chingari came after TikTok's parent company's internal memo surfaced online that noted the development over layoffs, following the Indian government's decision to retain its ban on 59 Chinese apps. The ban dates from June last year when political tension between the two neighbours rose over their disputed border. The Indian government had banned 267 Chinese apps in the country between June and November 2020 over national security reasons.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report from earlier today states that an internal memo by ByteDance to Indian employees highlights the company's disappointment over lack of clarity on TikTok ban in India. Without specifying how many employees would lose their jobs, the memo reads, "We simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain un-operational...we don't know when we will make a comeback in India."

Following the report, Chingari co-founder Aditya Kothari called TikTok's parent firm ByteDance's decision "unfortunate," and said that the move was expected for a "long time since the government imposed a ban on Chinese apps." In a statement to News18, the Chingari executive adds, "Right now it's a great opportunity and motivation for Indian entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and rise with a great product... It's unfortunate for the layoff. None of the companies or founder wishes so for his or her employee. We will hire some of the potential talents."

Chingari in a separate statement from earlier today also lauded the government's decision to impose a permanent ban on Chinese apps. "This is a huge motivation for us and for the entire Indian Startup ecosystem in general because now we have an opportunity to show them and display the kind of skills and Entrepreneurship the Indian Startup Ecosystem has to offer," the company added.

The India-based short video platform enjoyed massive popularity last year following the exit of TikTok from India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store. The app had also crossed over one crore downloads, just weeks after the initial TikTok ban in India. Notably, some other apps such as Moj, Josh, and Mitron also saw a surge in downloads in the short video app space after TikTok's exit.