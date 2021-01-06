News18 Logo

Indian Audio Brand boAt Raises $100 Million From US Equity Firm Warburg Pincus
1-MIN READ

Indian Audio Brand boAt Raises $100 Million From US Equity Firm Warburg Pincus

boAt receives $100 million in investment.

In the third quarter of 2020, boAt captured a market share of 32.4 percet in the earwear category in India. The company had annual revenue of Rs 7.01 billion ($95.86 million), as of March 2020.

US private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested about $100 million in India's boAt, the consumer electronics firm said on Wednesday. BoAt, known for its budget-friendly bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly $283 million after a $59.6 million funding round in December, according to PitchBook data.

Personal electronics products like headphones have seen a revival in sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with homebound users looking for means to aid their remote work and to keep themselves entertained. During the third quarter of 2020, boAt captured a market share of 32.4 percent in the earwear category in India, according to IDC data.

The company, whose products compete with JBL and Realme, had an annual revenue of Rs 7.01 billion ($95.86 million), as of March 2020.


