Indian Brand Gizmore Launches Affordable Smartwatch in India, Priced at Rs 2,499

Homegrown mobile accessories brand Gizmore on Wednesday launched an affordable smartwatch ‘Gizfit 910 PRO’ in the Indian market for Rs 2,499. The smartwatch comes with in-built AI voice assistant and Bluetooth-calling capabilities.

“We have already started to manufacture products in our home audio range in India and now with ‘Gizfit 910 PRO’, we are looking at shifting the production of our smartwatch portfolio to India," said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and co-founder, Gizmore.

The smartwatch features a rectangular display in its segment with a 1.69-inch screen and 500 nits brightness. The device is water-resistant and comes with built-in GPS tracking for navigation and claims to give seven-day battery life.

The Gizfit 910 PRO includes a built-in microphone and speaker and allows users to control their music directly from the watch. The smartwatch features a multi-sports mode to track activities such as yoga, swimming, running etc. It also claims to keep track of blood pressure, heartbeat and SpO2 levels.

The ‘GIZFIT 910 PRO’ supports over 100 watch faces that enable users to customise the look and feel of their watch.

