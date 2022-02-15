Indian Buyers Are Spending More On Smartphones Now: Oppo India’s Damyant Singh Tells News18

With the Indian smartphone market gaining maturity, people are shifting to their second or third Android phone. At the same time, there are many first time Android phone users in India as well. But there’s a common trend that is observed in the Indian smartphone market– people are spending more money on buying phones in India compared to what they used to spend a few years back.

Of course, we cannot ignore the fact that there are very limited decent choices for smartphone buyers in India in the under Rs 10,000 segment. Having said that there has been increased demand for better hardware specs and features along with 5G connectivity that is actually driving the cost.

Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria in an interaction with News18 Tech talked about how the smartphone market has evolved in India.

“Smartphone shipments in India grew 11% (yoy) to reach 169 million units and the demand has increased due to massive growth in the mid and premium segment market in India. People are spending more money on smartphones in India. The market has significantly matured and people are demanding better phones, ” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, Oppo India.

While talking about the smartphone market in general, he also mentioned what kind of innovation has Oppo introduced in the new Reno 7 series of smartphones.

“Oppo Reno7 series come with the most advanced camera system in the Reno series ever and we have partnered with Sony for the new 32-megapixel IMX 709 selfie camera sensor. The new RGBW image tech offers 60% more light sensitivity and reduces noise by 35% in photos,” he said.

