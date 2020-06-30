Indian CEOs Welcome the Ban on Chinese Apps, Say Time for Homegrown Start ups to Raise Standards

The government's decision to ban 59 China-based apps has got the industry talking. The list of banned apps includes popular short video service TikTok, browser and content app UC Browser, women-specific fashion shopping app Shein, popular mobile game Clash of Kings, and many more. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, these apps have been penalised on the grounds of being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ministry has also said to have received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

Reacting to the order, Indian tech entrepreneurs and startup gurus are applauding the government for its decision to block apps originating from China.

Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services said, “The ban of 59 apps is a huge opportunity for startup Entrepreneurs and Companies to create robust alternatives that are Made in India for the world. During lockdown, India (Govt, companies and education) has been enabled thanks to IT.

NASSCOM President, Debjani Ghosh quoting the order passed by the Ministry of Electronics & IT said, “No better time than now for Indian startups to raise their innovation game! Also the perfect time for gov't and industry to amp up the "build for India n scale globally" movement with focus on Innovation, Policy, Funding, Trust and Security.”

“A bold move by the government, this gives an opportunity to Indian companies. Kudos to @rsprasad for this move. @Product_Nation” wrote Nakul Saxena, Director Public Policy at iSPIRT in a tweet.

Naveen Tewari, founder at InMobi says “The ban indicates the need to work and operate within the laws, culture and values of any country. The ban is not a reflection of India’s changing policies, but certainly showing care for its citizens. This ban creates a huge gap in the digital landscape of India, which every Indian entrepreneur should try to fulfill & let its citizens not feel any vacuum. We are making sure that with Gance and Roposo every Indian should experience a great Indian product. India has an opportunity to build the 4th tech ecosystem apart from the US, China & Russia. India’s Tech ecosystem can be massive! Calling upon all fellow entrepreneurs to take responsibility for making India.”