News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Tech»Indian E-commerce Startup Udaan Raises $280 Million From Tencent, Others
1-MIN READ

Indian E-commerce Startup Udaan Raises $280 Million From Tencent, Others

Indian E-commerce Startup Udaan Raises $280 Million From Tencent, Others

Indian businesstobusiness ecommerce startup Udaan has raised $280 million, it said Wednesday, as it seeks to serve more momandpop businesses that are buying products online in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

BENGALURU: Indian business-to-business e-commerce startup Udaan has raised $280 million, it said Wednesday, as it seeks to serve more mom-and-pop businesses that are buying products online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Udaan said existing investors including Chinese tech giant Tencent, Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, GGV Capital and Altimeter Capital participated in the fundraising, along with new investors – Octahedron Capital and Moonstone Capital.

The Bengaluru-based firm, founded in 2016, is now valued at more than $3 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

A representative for Udaan declined to comment on its valuation.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the already fast digital-led evolution of highly fragmented and unorganized Indian trade/ retail industry,” Udaan co-founder Amod Malviya said.

Udaan, which offers everything from consumer goods to fruits and vegetables, has now raised $1.15 billion to date, the company said.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...