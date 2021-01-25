Indian Gamers to Get Official Ranking, Leaderboard With Esports Federation of India

The Esports Federation of India (EFSI) has released the first-ever national ranking system based on the open ranking tournaments played in the last two months to determine the best performing smartphone gamers in the country. In its bid to streamline esports as well as bring in legitimacy among the gamers involved, EFSI released the national rankings for Call of Duty Mobile (Battle Royale), FreeFire, and Valorant, some of the most popular video games played in the country. Team Resilience, Checkmate, and Adbhut Esports teams have topped the individual categories in the national rankings, the EFSI announced on Monday, January 25.

The performances of 60, 65, and 26 open matches for these rankings for Call of Duty Mobile, FreeFire, and Valorant that were conducted during the period of November to December in 2020 were considered while announcing these rankings. “With Esports being included as a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games among other major Championships, it is important that we follow all the necessary requirements like in any other medal sports to determine the best players of the country. In the month of November and December, we organised several scrims and there have been huge responses in these events. While the gamers (athletes) showcased great technique and competitive, each scrim was keenly contested before the champions were declared,” ESFI Director Lokesh Suji said while making the announcement.

Team Resilience, that came first in the rankings, scored 682 points during the matches and were declared the top team in the Call of Duty (Mobile) category followed by Team Revolution, who scored 629, and team Zelotz 2EZ, that scored 627. Checkmate, who scored 111 points in Free Fire came first for the game, while Adbhut Esports came second with 78 points.

Following are the complete rankings, as announced by the EFSI:

Details of teams at top:

Team Resilience (Call of Duty Mobile Battle Royale):

Sushain ‘Dexter’ Gupta

Mannat ‘Truman’ Khanna

Naurav ‘Pollax’ Kumar

Shaurya ‘Neta’

Yash ‘Wizard’ Gupta

Shivansh ‘Skullxyy’ Kalra and

Ronit ‘Edith’ Kataria

Team Checkmate (FreeFire)

Arun ‘Deadend’ Yadav

Ram ‘Scooper’ Devdas

Nirmal ‘Unique-007’ Kumar

Akshay ‘Syko’ Shiyani and

Arshpreet ‘Arsh’

Team Adbhut (Valorant)

Hridya ‘RektyRowdyy’ Dham

Kunal ‘IshocKK’ Khandelwal

Bhavay ‘Fishy Bubbly’ Batra

Prashant ‘FranK’ Das

Mayank ‘Deadsec’ Roy

Esports witnessed exponential rise in the pandemic which catapulted the urge to create a community closer and build a much bigger plethora of professional athletes in order to determine the future of Esports in India.

ESFI said that it will continue with the process of announcing national rankings for various games in the future as well.

While, Free Fire Daily T1/T2/T3, Call of Duty Mobile Battle Royale scrims season 2, and multiplayer are already underway, Valorant will also begin from the last week of January with more games like PES, DOTA 2, FIFA , CR, COC and Brawl Stars to take place soon.

The ESports Federation of India (ESFI) is a Non-Profit organisation and is a full member of International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF), and Asian Esports Federation (AESF). To promote, encourage, organise, educate, train and control Electronic Sports (Esports) in India and to provide facilities for training in esports, to build and sustain the eco-system for esports in India not limiting to providing, conceptualising, opening, managing, running, developing, facilitating, and promoting all areas of Esports and to provide all other possible and related form of Esports.