Indian Govt Wants Apple And Samsung To Quickly Roll Out Software Upgrades For 5G Phones

The Indian government is looking to meet with smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more to ensure that its phones are compatible with the Indian 5G networks. While brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo have already offered 5G support for their phones, the same cannot be said about Apple and Samsung.

According to a Reuters report, the government is going to hold a closed-door meeting with the tech giants, to ensure that all its phones can run 5G in India. As per the details shared on Airtel’s website, a large number of Samsung and Apple phones sold in India require a software upgrade to run 5G in the country.

As for Apple, none of its recent iPhone models can run India’s 5G network, which is proving to be a concern for the country’s regime.

The meeting will help the government to ask these brands to prioritise updating their devices to run 5G in India. PM Modi launched 5G in India on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress, where Jio and Airtel followed up with their respective service launches. Airtel mentioned that its service is available in 8 cities, while Jio has started with 4 cities where its beta trial will offer 5G data speeds up to 1Gbps.

Not having Apple on board with the country’s 5G mission is definitely a big setback, and it has been mentioned that the company might take a few months before making its iPhone lineup compatible with Indian 5G networks. This has nothing to do with the telecom operator, as the device manufacturer is yet to unlock the 5G modem integrated with the main chipset inside the phones.

Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus among others already have a broad list of devices that are compatible with 5G in India, and now it is up to the telcos to expand their network reach, which is likely to take a few months.

Telcos in India have already stated that currently the 5G service can be used with your 4G plans, and you don’t need to replace the SIM to get the connectivity. Most of the recent 5G phones launched in India support the 5G bands but people with 1-year-old 5G phones might have to consider upgrading to use 5G in India.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here