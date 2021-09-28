Indian Smartphone Buyers Willing to Spend More for Their Next Phone: Flipkart Survey

Flipkart has published results of its ‘Most Essential Survey’, reflecting on key trends from the Indian smartphone market that the company has noted. The survey notes buying trends, key customer preferences and reaction to pricing of phones as the major points from the survey, and seeks to project the potential buying behaviour of the consumer ahead of the festive season this year. Since the Covid-19 breakout last year, the 2021 festive season marks the first of any celebratory periods where restrictions have been lowered and more offices have returned to working as per the previous usual.

While the survey does not mention why, it does claim that buyers looking to upgrade their smartphones are seeking more expensive devices to get a more premium smartphone usage experience – 31 percent of the survey’s total sample base of over 1,00,000, as claimed by Flipkart, have reportedly targeted to buy phones above Rs 20,000, going forward. The maximum propensity to upgrade was reportedly seen among users that use smartphones priced at around Rs 15,000 – almost 50 percent of these users are reportedly eyeing an upgrade now.

Flipkart also states that more than four out of every five survey respondents today consider 5G to be a key feature for their next phone, and 47 percent of its total respondents are already willing to pay a premium to buy a 5G phone. In terms of specs and features, a majority of India’s phone buyers are apparently keen on buying one with an AMOLED display, and three out of every five surveyed users aspire to buy phones with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – in line with their upgrade ambitions, as mentioned above.

Interestingly, while users are prioritising fast charging, fast refresh rates haven’t quite caught the fancy of the Indian value sensitive smartphone buyer. According to Flipkart, users are apparently more keen on buying phones with AMOLED displays and standard, 60Hz refresh rates – than LCD phones with refresh rates of 90Hz or above. In terms of the processor inside, Flipkart notes Qualcomm as the clear preferred choice on overall terms, while smartphone owners and buyers looking at the price range of Rs 40,000 and above prefer the Apple iPhone, over others. The latter should not really come as a surprise.

In terms of deliveries, Flipkart claims to have seen an increase of 3x in the demand for hyperlocal, sub-90 minute delivery of smartphones in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Pune. The survey was conducted in August 2021, and the results suggest key trends for smartphone buyers ahead of the peak sale season. While none of the data points are particularly surprising, the non-prioritisation of high refresh rate phones do come as a slight surprise.

