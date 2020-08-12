Indian Smartphone Maker Lava Returns with Z66 Smartphone at Rs 7,777

Lava, the Indian smartphone company that was once the third highest selling smartphone brand in the country, launched a new smartphone in India, the Lava Z66. Priced at Rs 7,777, the Lava Z66 offers specifications that are in line with most smartphones in the budget segment today, and will attempt to make the most of the recent anti-China sentiments, as well as calls for ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘vocal for local’ movements put forth by the government of India. The smartphone is a part of Lava’s renewed efforts to be noticed as a mainstream smartphone company in India, ever since it slipped into obscurity following the rise of Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi and Oppo, about six years ago.

In terms of specifications, the Lava Z66 features an octa-core processor of unnamed make and manufacturer, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. To the front is a 6.08-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass on top and a waterdrop notch, which houses a 13MP front camera for taking selfies. To the rear, the Lava Z66 features a dual camera unit that serves as the primary photography module, and features a 13MP + 5MP layout. The entire setup is powered by a 3,950mAh battery, and Lava claims that the smartphone runs on a “stock” version of Android 10, free from any pre-installed app.

The Lava Z66 also gets dual SIM support, and in terms of security, features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock using the front camera. As for connectivity features, the Lava Z66 has Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility. It charges through a microUSB port, and supports pen drive reading through OTG support. Wired audio products are also compatible with the smartphone through the 3.5mm audio port.

In today’s smartphone market, Lava claims that it is the “only mobile handset company that makes truly ‘Made In India’ phones with complete control on design and manufacturing within the country.” Lava had a strong presence in offline outlets ever since its inception, and sticking true to its strength, has introduced the device in offline stores ahead of making it available online via Amazon and Flipkart. The Lava Z66 is available in marine blue, midnight blue and berry red.