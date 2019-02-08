English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Smartphone Market Grew by 10 Percent in 2018 With Xiaomi Leading the pack
India has now become Xiaomi’s biggest market worldwide, even bigger than the company's hometown China.
According to popular consulting firm Canalys, handset shipments in India grew by 10 percent last year. In its report for the Indian smartphone market's dynamic in 2018, it says that India is just one of six markets in the top 20 that posted full-year growth. This essentially means that about 12 million more smartphones were sold in the subcontinent when compared to the previous year constituting the best growth of any market in these terms.
No prizes for guessing, but Xiaomi was the leader with a total of 41 million devices with a market share of 29.9 percent. Samsung, who once was the leader, has moved into the second place with its 35.4 million shipments and 25.8 percent market share. Vivo, Oppo, and Micromax took the next three spots pushing Apple and Huawei into the "Others" category which is basically the lot of companies, that collectively sold less units in India last year than both Xiaomi and Samsung.
India has now become Xiaomi’s biggest market worldwide, even bigger than the company's hometown China. The Apple of China shipped 9.4 million smartphones to its home country n the fourth quarter of 2018, whereas in India it shipped 10 million. If we strictly look at the fourth quarter sales, Huawei did quite well taking the fifth spot, as it grew its sales by more than four times compared to Q4 of 2017. Apart from its premium offerings, the company’s budget focused brand Honor also has a strong presence in India.
