Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
Bengaluru-based Mate Labs is an Indian startup that has been working on creating democratised machine learning solutions, to be used in mainstream fields.
Bengaluru-based Mate Labs, India's first horizontal Aritificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) start-up, has been selected to represent the country at Google Demo Day Asia 2019. The startup is working at a crucial juncture that is aimed at turning key advanced technologies into affordable ones for use in mainstream fields.
Mate Labs is the only Indian start-up that has been selected out of 11 market disruptors in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Google Demo Day Asia 2019 is a platform where start-ups can access world-class mentorship, tech discussions and networking, powered by the strength of mighty Google. The technology giant has often served as an incubator for key startups across the world, with most notable names including Niantic Labs and Waymo.
"We are stoked to meet other talented teams from all across the Asia region and VCs who will be joining us at the event, and we look forward to all the learning. We are confident that this global recognition will be propel our business forward and help us make deeper inroads into the AI market," Rahul Vishwakarma, CEO and Co-Founder, Mate Labs, said in a statement.
Mate Labs is a horizontal AI start-up, which aims to democratise Machine Learning (ML) and bring it to the masses. It will be looking forward to making the most of this opportunity, and there are great things being expected of it already.
