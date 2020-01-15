Indian Startups Sealed $12.7 Billion Funding in 2019, Bengaluru Tops List

The Indian startups secured 12.7 billion in funding last year, a 15 per cent growth compared to 2018, and Bengaluru startup community topped the list, with securing $5.3 billion across 267 deals, a new report said. In total, the Indian startups attracted 766 deals in 2019, taking total deal count between 2014-2019 to 5,011, said DataLabs by Inc42 in its annual startup funding report. Sequoia took the top spot as the most active VC in 2019 with 53 deals, followed by Accel that participated in 38 deals. Blume Ventures, Matrix Partners and Tiger Global were in the top five VCs in 2019.

"The Indian startup economy is entering a new decade with over $58 billion in fundraising and 2,984 funded startups between 2014-2019," the findings showed. With an average of $21 million, the ticket size value of funding increased by 15 per cent in 2019. Ecommerce and fintech, with $2.6 billion funding each, took the top slot with 93 deals and 125 deals, respectively.

"E-commerce continued to remain at the top by the end of 2019. The growing investor confidence towards sub-sectors such as vertical e-commerce, social commerce and private label businesses is one major factor for e-commerce maintaining its lead," a DataLabs spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the estimates, the funding amount and deal count in 2020 will be around $12.6 billion at a 1 per cent decline from 2019. "Nevertheless, the investment activity is expected to rise in 2021," said the report. The data suggests that 2019 had the lowest number of startups funded (664) in the last five years, with seed-stage funding deals dropping by 53 per cent, compared to 2016.

With $252 million in funding, seed-stage deal value fell by 44 per cent (compared to 2018) as only 306 seed funding deals were recorded, the report said. The enterprise tech had a blockbuster year with total funding of $1.15 billion across 114 deals in 2019. The sector recorded a 49 per cent surge in total funding amount, compared to 2018. The Indian startup economy saw 275 unique VCs participating in funding in 2019, said the report.

