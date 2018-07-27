English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Students Win Microsoft Award For App to Spot Fake Medicines
Microsoft Imagine Cup is a technology competition where students from around the globe team up to solve some of the world's biggest problems.
Indian Students Win Microsoft Award For App to Spot Fake Medicines (Image: AFP)
Loading...
An app to fight fake medicine has helped a team of Indian students from Bengaluru win a special award at the annual Microsoft Imagine Cup world championship held at the tech giant's headquarters in Redmond, US. The awards announced on Wednesday saw "Team DrugSafe" from R. V. College of Engineering here win the award under Big Data category. Microsoft Imagine Cup is a technology competition where students from around the globe team up to solve some of the world's biggest problems.
Team smartARM from Canada emerged as the world champion of Imagine Cup 2018 with their robotic prosthetic hand that calculates appropriate grip for objects utlilising Microsoft Azure Machine Learning and Computer Vision. As the top winner, Team smartARM got cash prize of $85,000 and an Azure grant worth $50,000. They will also have a mentoring session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company said in a statement.
Team DrugSafe, which was one of the three student teams representing India at the competition, got a prize money of $15,000. With DrugSafe, Chidroop I, Pratik Mohapatra, and Srihari HS wish to fight the growing global issue of counterfeit drugs by helping people verify the authenticity of medicines. The team encountered the issue of fake medicines when one of their friends showed no signs of recovery after weeks of taking a prescribed medication.
Learning that nearly half of all medicines sold in India were fake, they decided to create an app that could authenticate medicines and trace them back to their source.
The app uses a technology called Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to identify minute details in the design and packaging of medicines and compare them to the original manufacturer's patented and trademarked attributes.
After three levels of checks, discrepancies are flagged to help users identify medicines as counterfeit. The team designed a simple User Interface (UI) for the app so that it could be used by anyone regardless of age or technical skill and have the widest possible impact.
The team plans to utilise the prize money to seek new partnerships and integrate more Azure services into the app to make it more powerful.
Also Watch
Team smartARM from Canada emerged as the world champion of Imagine Cup 2018 with their robotic prosthetic hand that calculates appropriate grip for objects utlilising Microsoft Azure Machine Learning and Computer Vision. As the top winner, Team smartARM got cash prize of $85,000 and an Azure grant worth $50,000. They will also have a mentoring session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company said in a statement.
Team DrugSafe, which was one of the three student teams representing India at the competition, got a prize money of $15,000. With DrugSafe, Chidroop I, Pratik Mohapatra, and Srihari HS wish to fight the growing global issue of counterfeit drugs by helping people verify the authenticity of medicines. The team encountered the issue of fake medicines when one of their friends showed no signs of recovery after weeks of taking a prescribed medication.
Learning that nearly half of all medicines sold in India were fake, they decided to create an app that could authenticate medicines and trace them back to their source.
The app uses a technology called Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to identify minute details in the design and packaging of medicines and compare them to the original manufacturer's patented and trademarked attributes.
After three levels of checks, discrepancies are flagged to help users identify medicines as counterfeit. The team designed a simple User Interface (UI) for the app so that it could be used by anyone regardless of age or technical skill and have the widest possible impact.
The team plans to utilise the prize money to seek new partnerships and integrate more Azure services into the app to make it more powerful.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...