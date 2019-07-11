Indian Tech Company Vihaan Networks Will Help Set up 'Digital Villages' in Vietnam
According to a statement by VNL, Vietnam has identified 150 remote villages, spread over six provinces for rolling out mobile and broadband services.
Representative Image. (Twitter/ @vnl_india)
Telecom equipment maker Vihaan Networks Ltd (VNL) has partnered with Vietnam to provide solutions for advancing rural connectivity by creating "digital villages" in Vietnam. According to a statement by VNL, Vietnam has identified 150 remote villages, spread over six provinces of Tien Giang, Hau Giang, Can Tho, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Yen Bai to roll out mobile and broadband services in the first phase of its "digital village" program, in partnership with VNL.
"In response to India's announcement to develop Digital Villages in remote areas of CLMV countries early last year, telecom equipment and solutions provider VNL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam, to provide solutions for advancing rural connectivity by creating Digital Villages in Vietnam's underserved areas," it said. The first phase will cover parts of Vietnam, from the Mekong River Delta in the south all the way up to the northeastern region, bringing connectivity to a total of 34,791 square kilometers of the country's rural areas, the VNL statement said.
The visiting delegation, led by Phan Xuan Dung, MP, Chairman of Committee on Science, Technology and Environmental Affairs, Vietnam, expressed interest in connecting unserved and underserved remote villages in Vietnam through solar-based cellular and broadband solutions, a similar model developed by VNL in its model digital village of Karenda in Rajasthan, it said.
