Indian Women Prefer Puzzle-Based Games

While action games continue to dominate the global gaming eco-system, most of the games Indian women download are puzzle based, showed a study by digital payments platform PayPal on Monday. Of all the games downloaded by the participants in the past three months, 65 per cent were action games that emphasise physical challenges including fighting, platform and shooter games, said the study titled "2018 Global Gaming Research".However, 60 per cent of the games Indian women downloaded were puzzle-based. For the study, a survey was conducted across 25 markets involving nearly 25,000 active paying gamers.With a share of 73 per cent, Google Play Store dominated the platforms Indians used to purchase gaming content - including full game downloads and additional content. The Apple App Store had a share of 22 per cent, according to the report.Slow Internet speed was the biggest pain point of 44 per cent of Indian gamers, while 30 per cent of Indians found Internet data caps to come in the way of their gaming experience. Language was an issue for 15 per cent of Indian gamers, the study said.The survey was conducted by market research firm SuperData on behalf of PayPal.