Indian Women YouTubers With Over 1 Million Subscribers Grows to 120

Actors Alia Bhatt, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Sports Journalist Snehal Pradhan are a few women celebrities who have recently joined YouTube.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Indian Women YouTubers With Over 1 Million Subscribers Grows to 120
Image foe Representation (IANS)

The number of women YouTubers in India having over one million subscribers has grown to over 120 in three years, the Google-owned video platform said. Overall, there are over 1,200 YouTube channels in India that have more than one million subscribers. "From zero women creators with over one million subscribers in 2015, the number has grown by leaps and bounds. We had one woman creator with one million subscribers in 2016, three in 2017, to now a strong community of over 120 in 2019," Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India, told PTI. They are coming from all parts of India, creating content in multiple Indian languages, he added.

"YouTube is no longer an urban phenomenon, about 60 per cent of our watch time coming from non-metro cities, creating content in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, among others," he said. Raghavan said "with over 265 million monthly active users, India has become our biggest and fastest-growing market globally. There is no better time than now to be a YouTube creator in India."

There are women celebrities like Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and sports journalist Snehal Pradhan joining the bandwagon on the platform. There are also others who are bringing in diverse content, even from traditionally male dominated verticals like auto, technology, gaming and farming.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
