Indian Zoom Alternative VideoMeet Brings 'Playback' That Allows Hosts to Schedule Pre-Recorded Meetings

VideoMeet, the Jaipur-based video conferencing platform, is rolling out a new feature namely, 'playback' mode that will enable hosts to schedule pre-recorded video meetings. Similarly, participants also have the option to watch the recorded session at any point, provided the meeting is shared with them by the admin. The company states the playback feature is available for free, and it incorporates all the "necessary security aspects." The new option is similar to Zoom's cloud recording playback feature that is particularly useful for education customers to replay old sessions for quick revision.

The company adds that VideoMeet hosts can enjoy "advantages" like scheduling the playback slot with one-click setup, access to viewers list, and facilitate registration of participants. Notably, a recorded session is accessible to participants until the host's account remains valid on the platform. New users can enter meetings that are replaying old sessions with a quick registration process. As the playback mode is backed on VideoMeet's video and audio recording option, the company says, "Participants are made aware that they are being recorded via audio and visual both." VideoMeet meetings recorded by hosts get directly stored on their device. "The meeting recording feature finds its major utility in education, corporate, healthcare sectors, as playback feature can be used for creating training videos, to rehash the details of a project, or to take notes on what was discussed," the company said.

VideoMeet Playback!!A new revolutionary content delivery mechanism which allows user to watch the pre-recorded meetings and enables the host to manage and schedule the entire playback.#VideoMeet #VideoMeetplayback #prerecordedmeeting pic.twitter.com/3OW6TsvBxb — VideoMeet - HD Audio Video Conference (@VIDEO_MEET) November 17, 2020

In addition to the playback mode, VideoMeet hosts have access to a variety of features for free that can be used on both iOS and Android platforms. Some of the features include screen sharing with audio, manage video quality of the meeting, custom background, and the option to go live on YouTube and Facebook via VideoMeet. Additionally, the company claims that all the meetings are end-to-end encrypted. The VideoMeet platform supports up to 100 participants in a single meeting.