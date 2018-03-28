English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians' Online Security Concerns Increasing: McAfee
In the wake of growing risks of identity theft and fraud, 50 percent of consumers have signed up for an identity theft protection solution with 42 percent planning to start using it.
Indians' online security concerns increasing: McAfee (Image for representation: Reuters)
As today's connected world is putting more personal information into the digital realm, nearly three in four (79 percent) Indians have said that their concern about online security has increased vis-a-vis five years ago. A study, "New Security Priorities in An Increasingly Connected World" by global cybersecurity firm McAfee, also revealed a disparity in concerns as Indians do not view safeguarding their connected devices (25 percent) as equally important as safeguarding their identity (45 percent) and privacy (39 percent).
"Even though consumers are increasingly worried about their security and privacy, we have also observed a disparity between their concern and action," Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President, Engineering and Managing Director at McAfee, said in a statement. In the wake of growing risks of identity theft and fraud, 50 percent of consumers have signed up for an identity theft protection solution with 42 percent planning to start using it.
The research indicated that the primary ways consumers rely upon for monitoring their identity include checking online bank and credit card accounts for unauthorised charges (64 percent), checking social media for fraudulent posts (38 percent) and using credit monitoring services (31 percent).
"In an ever-changing digital world fuelled by volume, speed and complexity, consumers should take a proactive approach towards protecting their identities and data," Krishnapur added. When it comes to purchasing connected home devices, 39 percent Indians ranked security as the most important factor.
