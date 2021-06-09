Indians Prefer PCs For Gaming, 90% Respondents Consider Gaming a Viable Career Option: HP Report

Gaming and particularly online gaming is drastically becoming popular in India, thanks to the emergence of affordable internet connections and hardware such as gaming PCs (laptops and desktops) and smartphones. Studying the impact of e-gaming in the country, HP has released its latest ‘HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021’ that highlights trends among women, school students, and Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) from across the country. Among the key highlights, the report notes that 89 percent of respondents believe that PCs offer “a better gaming experience than a smartphone." It also states that four in 10 (37 percent) mobile gamers would want to migrate to a PC for a much better gaming experience. Notably, 90 percent of the respondents agree that gaming is a viable career option.

In a press note, HP says that the company surveyed 1,500 respondents between March and April 2021 across 25 metros, tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India. Interviews were conducted with a mix of male (72 percent) and female (28 percent) respondents between the age of 15 to 40 years, representing SEC A1, A2 and B1 segments. The company adds that all respondents were either PC or smartphone users and played both action and adventure games. Findings in the HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 note that 94 percent of respondents across Tier 2 cities, 88 percent across Tier 1, and 87 percent in metro cities prefer PCs over mobile phones for gaming. HP believes that the PC gaming industry holds great potential in India as computer penetration remains limited, in comparison to the smartphone market. The majority of respondents claim that they would like to migrate to PC due to “better processing speed." More than 50 percent of respondents prefer PC due to “more battery backup."

Analysing gaming as a career option, 84 percent of all women respondents want to pursue gaming as a career, followed by 80 percent of male respondents. Another finding from the HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 is the rise of PC gaming as a “stress buster" and a tool to connect with friends and family, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report notes that over 92 percent of respondents agree that gaming helps “relieve work and study pressure." The survey also touched on users’ key preferences in selecting a PC, especially for gaming. One-third of all PC users surveyed prefer gaming features while making their purchase decision, the report states. Apart from gaming, survey respondents highlighted entertainment (54 percent), photo/video editing (54 percent) and graphic design (48 percent) as other key tasks that they performed on their PCs.

Speaking over the findings, Ketan Patel, managing director at HP India Market said that gaming saw a dramatic rise as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release, and social connect amid the pandemic. “In this scenario, the PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience. The shift from mobiles to PCs by gamers clearly represents a massive business opportunity for HP," he added.

