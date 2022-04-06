India's First Music NFT Will Be Unveiled In A Metaverse Concert From Singer Karthik

NFTs have picked up quite a bit in the past few months. With the concept of metaverse and NFTs, people in India are also venturing into the NFT and metaverse space, with the latest being Tamil singer Karthik, who has announced a concert in the metaverse and what is being called India’s first music NFTs. Karthik will launch the music NFTs on April 14 during his metaverse concept. The NFTs will be listed on Jupiter Meta, one of India’s first NFT marketplace.

According to reports, the two new songs that will be made into NFTs will be released during the metaverse concert. According to a report in Money Control, each ticket is priced at Rs 29,000 and can be bought online using net banking, debit cards, credit cards, or UPI options and not necessarily through cryptocurrencies. At the concert, the artists is expected to play a few of his all-time hits from Tamil films apart from his own compositions, which will be introduced for the first time during the concert.

Viewers can make certain gestures like waving hands, clapping, raising your hands, sending emojis, and more. The launch of a music NFT is said to give artists the right to ownership of their work and also connect with fans in a new way. “Doing something like this in the metaverse is beyond imagination. I’m really happy that fans get to experience this special moment and own my new songs!," Karthik was quoted in an Economic Times report as saying.

The CEO of Jupiter Meta, Manasa Rajan said that the metaverse has moved beyond just a buzzword. She said that the metaverse has real implications and brings actual value to the way we interact with one another and with intangibles like culture and sense of community.

