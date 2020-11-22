India's Independent Navigation Satellite System 'IRNSS' Now Part of World Wide Radio Navigation System

The Centre on Friday said that Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) has been accepted as a component of the World Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS) for operation in the Indian Ocean region by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The move will enable merchant vessels to use IRNSS for obtaining position information similar to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) to assist in the navigation of ships in ocean waters within the area covered by 50N latitude, 55E longitude, 5S latitude and 110E longitude (approximately up to 1500 km from Indian boundary).

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its recent meeting held from November 4-11 has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement. This is a significant achievement of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Shining Moment of Glory for #MakeInIndia!Indigenously developed 'IRNSS' is approved by IMO as the part of World Wide Radio Navigation System.Now merchant ships may use this Indian system for navigation in Indian Ocean Region. #AatmanirbharBharat https://t.co/1XtkKBaxLC — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) November 21, 2020

IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to assist in the navigation of ships in Indian Ocean waters. A circular has been issued by IMO on November 11, 2020 for information of the other member states of the organisation.