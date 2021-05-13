India's PC Market Continued to Surge in Q1 2021, Apple Posts Biggest YoY Growth

India’s traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) continued to witness growth, with shipments rising 73.1 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 2021 (January to March), according to new data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The report states that a total of 3.1 million PC units were shipped, recording the highest ever first-quarter shipments to India. HP returned to the top position, replacing Dell in the overall PC market as its shipments grew 102.1 percent YoY in Q1 2021. As expected, Dell secured the second spot with a 21.8 percent market share, followed by Lenovo (20.1 percent share), Acer (7.1 percent share), and Asus (5.4 percent share). Notably, Apple tied with Asus with the same market share, and the Cupertino-based tech giant also saw its biggest quarter for PC shipments in India. Its shipments grew 335.5 percent YoY and 45.3 percent from the previous quarter, fueled the latest M1-powered Macs, unveiled last year in October.

India’s economy continued to open up between January to March period - after battling the first wave of COVID-19 last year. Notably, white-collar workers were also gradually returning to work in this quarter. This, coupled with wider adoption of hybrid working culture, led to high demand for PCs. IDC notes that traditional PCs were in high demand as enterprises, SMBs, and consumers continued their purchases. Additionally, the lower than usual shipments in Q1 2020 aided the annual growth as it looks more favourable due to the lower base.

Speaking over the data, Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager at IDC India said PC vendors are again staring at uncertainty for the next few months, as India is battling the deadly second wave of COVID-19. “Additionally, the current COVID situation has also impacted the field teams. While most vendors’ immediate concern is re-joining with full strength, they will also use this time to plan their inventory for the coming quarters, as we will see a further surge in the PC demand when the situation improves in the coming months," he added.

