India's Software Power: How Samsung's Bengaluru R&D Team Helped In Making The Most Powerful Android Smartphone

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has received bumper pre-booking for its newly-launched Galaxy S23 series smartphones in India. The company recently announced that the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) made significant contributions to the innovations in the new Galaxy S23 series.

In a statement, Samsung said, the SRI-B contributed SRI-B engineers contributed significantly to the development of key features in the camera, multi-device experience (SmartThings), on-device AI, and services in the Galaxy S23 series.

As per Samsung India, SRI-B engineers have been focusing on continuous R&D efforts to enhance the smartphone photography experience in every flagship device. The new Galaxy S23 series, equipped with a pro-grade AI camera system, can capture amazing photos and videos even in low-light conditions.

The experts in the domain passionately worked on computational photography and Vision AI technology to help enhance features, including Nightography, Pro-grade Video, High-Resolution HDR, and Astrophotography in Expert RAW, the company said.

SRI-B engineers with strong expertise in Visual Intelligence and depth estimation, along with 2PD dual pixel hardware sensor capabilities, significantly enhanced key features like Selfie Portrait and Autofocus for video in the Galaxy S23 series.

The Expert RAW app, first launched in the Galaxy S22 series, now supports 50MP resolution in the rear camera and has been extended to support the front camera.

In order to provide the best capture, edit and share experience, SRI-B engineers have contributed to the development of Photo Remaster and Object Eraser features.

In the Galaxy S23 series, it is further enhanced with the introduction of the AI-Interactive Contour Segmentation tool, through which users can draw around a particular object in a photo to select and convert it to objects and stickers that can be inserted in another image.

The multi-device experiences in the Galaxy S23 series offer users enhanced connectivity and customization to improve their daily lives. In particular, the Smart Lighting service, developed by SRI-B, focuses on enhancing the personal well-being of users.

SRI-B also contributed to the development of seamless IoT device registration services known as ‘Calm Technology’ and has been part of the team to achieve the world’s first Matter-certified IoT ecosystem device.

To enhance the Galaxy’s One UI experience, SRI-B team contributed to On Device Intelligence Powered Personalization, Productivity & Automation features which provide convenience in consumers’ daily lives.

Smart suggestions based on phone usage proactively suggest App and App Actions, Security and privacy dashboard to see device status in one place and provide complete control in the hands of consumers. When sharing an image with private information on Share Panel, it warns if you can unwittingly share sensitive data in advance.

Furthermore, users can easily extract text from images and take quick actions like Calls, Emails, and Navigation, etc. Students can simply take a screenshot and long press on any text to copy, search, and translate such content easily.

Read all the Latest Tech News here