Indus, India's Own Battle Royale Game Now Up For Pre-Registration On Android; Gameplay Trailer Out

SuperGaming, Pune-based Indian game developer, has unveiled the first gameplay trailer for its battle royale game, Indus, and has made the game available for pre-registration on Android. The game will join the likes of already existing battle royale games like Apex Legends, Fortnite and PUBG.

Indus’ new gameplay trailer, with many touting it as the competitor to PUBG, showcases players exploring and looting on Virlok, the game’s island map. The trailer also highlights the unique weapons, character skins, and traversal options available in Indus, as well as showcasing intense firefights across various locations.

The gameplay also highlights the playable characters, which are also inspired by Indian culture and mythology. For example, the character ‘Big-Gaj’ has the face of an elephant, and world names like ‘Virlok’ also reflect this inspiration.

“As we’ve been making Indus and seeing its gameplay evolve over the year, we wanted to share it with the rest of the world,” says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John.

Indus Pre-registrations on Android

Indus is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store for Android users. The developer also stated that pre-registration for iOS and iPadOS users will soon be available on the App Store. According to SuperGaming, players who pre-register will be entitled to receive exclusive in-game surprises.

SuperGaming has not announced an official release date for the game, however it will be free-to-play and will include optional in-game purchases.

