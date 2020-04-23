Industry Dialogue: Online Classrooms Have Ensured One-Way Communication is a Thing of The Past

Editors' Note: The Industry Dialogue is a multi-part series by News18.com in which the industry talks about the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the challenges because of the COVID-lockdown, as well as the possible solutions and measures to get the economy back on track at the earliest.

The global Coronavirus, or COVID crisis has brought formal classroom hours to a halt for over a billion school students worldwide. Indian classrooms are no different. To ensure that learning is not interrupted, educators are turning to online classrooms. The new way of teaching is accelerating the digital transformation of academic institutions. The digital classroom is just one point of interaction in a tech-enabled institution. Bringing students, teachers, parents, and administrators on the same platform is what will truly transform educational organizations, and we are here to help. Technology is empowering schools and universities with solutions for learning continuity.

While creating an environment of collaboration and communication it is important to keep in mind the security and privacy of everyone in the learning chain, especially the students. Education is a journey and the virtual environment should be collaborative not only during the class but both before and after the classroom session.

When students are sitting in their own homes, keeping them engaged calls for enhanced interaction and collaboration. Teachers can see their students and draw them in as soon as there are any signs of attention lapse. One-way instruction is a thing of the past. Technology can truly enable teamwork and group learning. Co-authoring files not only promotes team building, but also helps save time. Students and teachers are communicating with each other via video, audio or chat from anywhere, at any time and from any device.

To ensure that no student is left behind, teachers can record and securely share important lessons. Microsoft Teams allows all this in a secured environment – and what’s more, it offers support in 8 Indian languages so that the classrooms can be truly inclusive. Functionalities like Immersive Reader can create personalized learning experiences including language learning and helping students with special needs. Teachers can create and evaluate assignments online. Feedback loops to address any areas of improvement around curriculum, new learning approaches, or technology can help in taking effective action.

The success of a school’s digital transformation journey from physical classes to online classes is not only about having a secured solution. Increasing the tech intensity requires building the digital capability of institutions. Effective implementation, training, support and change management for every person in the value chain of the ecosystem is critical for success. Administrators should create intuitive manuals explaining how the new virtual class will work. They will need to lay out the ground rules, such as the need for students to be respectful online and keep the login id’s secured. Navigating this new way of learning presents challenges, but it’s only when we all come together that we can truly empower every student and every school to achieve more.

Samik Roy is the Country Head, Modern Workplace at Microsoft India.



