Infinix Has Launched Its New Phone With A 200MP Camera And 180W Charging Support: Price, Features

Infinix has launched its new phone which is borderline ambitious in many ways. The new phone called Zero Ultra 5G has a 200-megapixel camera at the back, and the device gets 180W fast charging support, one of the fastest we have seen in the market so far. The new Ultra phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and the company has even talked about its expected price, with a launch in India highly possible.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is expected to get a price tag of around Rs 42,000 as per the company. It comes in a single 8GB + 256GB storage variant, and most likely will come to India.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specifications

The phone gets a 3D 120Hz AMOLED display that carries a screen size of 6.8-inch and offers Full HD+ resolution. It gets a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS support, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Infinix is powering the device with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD slot. It runs on the Android 12-based XOS 12 version out of the box. You have a 4500mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging which it claims will give you full juice in just 12 minutes. The company is providing two charging modes – standard and furious to preserve the battery cycle.

These features make the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G quite an appealing product but would people spend upwards of Rs 40,000 on a brand which has primarily focused on the mid-range segment? After all, you have brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and more in this range.

