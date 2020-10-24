Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications and Availability

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix is known for making budget-centric smartphones. The company has a host of offerings in India as well, with the likes of Infinix Hot 10, Infinix Note series, and more. The Infinix Hot 10 is now getting a new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, bringing the smartphone's starting price further down to Rs. 8,999, as against the Rs. 9,999 price tag for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Infinix Hot 10. The 4GB variant of the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone will go on sale starting October 29 and will be sold via Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 10 was launched earlier this month in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will go on sale at 12PM (noon) on October 29. The new variant will be available four colour options - Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave. Buyers on Flipkart will be able to avail a 10 percent discount on using Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC Bank cards, and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank buzz credit card. Further, the phone will be available for purchase on no cost EMI on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

The Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The smartphone has a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera module houses a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light sensor. Up front, the Infinix Hot 10 has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.