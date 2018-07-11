Infinix Hot 6 Pro First Impressions Review: Decent Budget Smartphone With Amazing Battery Life

(Image: News18.com)

Transsion Holdings-owned online smartphone brand Infinix has launched its latest smartphone Infinix Hot 6 Pro in India. The device comes with FullView display, a dual rear camera setup, Face Unlock and more. The device is priced at Rs 7,999 and it will be exclusively available for sale on Flipkart starting July 17. The phone comes in Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue and Bordeaux Red colour options. The device features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display, is powered by Snapdragon 425 with 3GB of RAM, runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2 on top, has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. It has a 5-megapixel front camera with soft LED flash, Bokeh Selfies and Beauty Mode. But what other advantages does the smartphone have, we find out in this first impressions review.Infinix Hot 6 Pro gets good marks for its design. The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is mostly made of plastic, which covers the back and all the sides of the phone. The top part of the front panel houses the selfie camera, LED flashlight, notification light, earpiece and a sensor. The power button of the smartphone is placed at the right along with the volume buttons while the left houses only the SIM card tray that also has a memory card slot. The chin of the device houses a single loudspeaker, micro USB port and the standard 3.5mm jack.The device is tall, of course this can be attributed to the 18:9 aspect ratio. The dual camera setup has been placed on the top left at the back and the fingerprint sensor has been placed at the centre. All the elements on the device are placed in a perfect manner which makes the device look pleasant. The device flaunts a 5.99-inch display that offers Full-HD screen resolution. The display is bright enough for indoor operations but does not match the criteria when being used outdoors.Infinix Hot 6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM. The combination enabled us to multitask with ease and is enough to make do with your daily smartphone tasks.The Infinix Hot 6 Pro also comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box which means you get to enjoy the latest software and updates the phone has to offer. The device houses a 4000mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery. Once fully charged, it is just good enough to last you a day. It shouldn’t take you more two and a half hours to fully charge the phone from 0% to 100%.The Hot 6 Pro features a dual camera system at the back. There is a 13MP main sensor with an f/2 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens for depth effect. The 13MP lens shoots in a maximum resolution of 4160 x 3120 pixels while the 2MP only captures details and aids in making bokeh effects when shooting portraits. There is also a dual LED flash. The dual camera performs better during daytime but it fails to deliver the same quality in the absence of proper lighting conditions. The selfie camera, on the other hand, is 5MP and also does not disappoint.No doubt Infinix Hot 6 Pro is a power packed device. The 18:9 screen ratio is quite impressive and the battery is something which makes the device rise above its competitors. So should you buy it? Infinix Hot 6 Pro can be your first option at its price.