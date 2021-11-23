Infinix Inbook X1 Is Coming With Up To An Intel Core i7 Chip, An All-Metal Design

Smartphone brand Infinix has confirmed the launch of the Infinix Inbook X1 laptop in India. The company announced that the Inbook X1 will come with a lightweight design, a metal body, and will come with Intel’s processors. The laptop will be sold on Flipkart and will be launched in three colours - Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey. It is not known as to when the Infinix InBook X1 laptop will go on sale in the country. The Flipkart microsite says that the laptop is “coming soon."

Infinix has said that the Inbook X1 will come with “aircraft-grade" aluminium finish. The laptop will weigh only 1.48kg and measure 1.63mm in thickness. Infinix says that the body will be all-metal. The Inbook X1 will come with Intel’s i3, i5, and i7 processors under the hood. The company has not said if these will be the 10th generation or 11th generation Intel Core processors. The Inifinix Inbook X1 Pro that was launched earlier this year came with 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

The Infinix InBook X1 will also come with a 55Whr battery which is claimed to last up to 13 hours on a single charge. This is the same as the InBook X1 Pro’s 55Whr unit. The Infinix InBook X1 is said to come with similar specifications as the InBook X1 Pro, which comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD display with 300 nits of peak brightness and a viewing angle of 178 degrees, along with the 10th Generation Core processor.

