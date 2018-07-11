Infinix Launches Hot Pro 6 With Dual Rear Camera in India at Rs 7,999

Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Infinix Hot 6 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 7,999, and it will be available starting exclusively via Flipkart. Infinix has launched their new Smartphone, Infinix Hot Pro 6, at a price of Rs 7,999 in India. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The Hot Pro 6 comes in Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue, and Bordeaux Red colour options. The company entered the Indian smartphone market last year with the launch of the Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro.The device features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display, is powered by Snapdragon 425 with 3GB of RAM, runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2 on top, has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. It has a 5-megapixel front camera with soft LED flash, Bokeh Selfies and Beauty Mode. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery unit and claims to offer 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback and 37 hours of music playback. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE and ViLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. Face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor are also a part of the smartphone's repertoire.