English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
logo
»
1-min read

Infinix Launches Hot Pro 6 With Dual Rear Camera in India at Rs 7,999

The Hot Pro 6 comes in Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue, and Bordeaux Red colour options.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Infinix Launches Hot Pro 6 With Dual Rear Camera in India at Rs 7,999
(image: News18.com)
Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Infinix Hot 6 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 7,999, and it will be available starting exclusively via Flipkart. Infinix has launched their new Smartphone, Infinix Hot Pro 6, at a price of Rs 7,999 in India. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The Hot Pro 6 comes in Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue, and Bordeaux Red colour options. The company entered the Indian smartphone market last year with the launch of the Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro.

Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000

The device features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display, is powered by Snapdragon 425 with 3GB of RAM, runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2 on top, has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. It has a 5-megapixel front camera with soft LED flash, Bokeh Selfies and Beauty Mode. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery unit and claims to offer 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback and 37 hours of music playback. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE and ViLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. Face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor are also a part of the smartphone's repertoire.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery