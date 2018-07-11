English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Infinix Launches Hot Pro 6 With Dual Rear Camera in India at Rs 7,999
The Hot Pro 6 comes in Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue, and Bordeaux Red colour options.
(image: News18.com)
Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Infinix Hot 6 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 7,999, and it will be available starting exclusively via Flipkart. Infinix has launched their new Smartphone, Infinix Hot Pro 6, at a price of Rs 7,999 in India. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The Hot Pro 6 comes in Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue, and Bordeaux Red colour options. The company entered the Indian smartphone market last year with the launch of the Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro.
Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
The device features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display, is powered by Snapdragon 425 with 3GB of RAM, runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2 on top, has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. It has a 5-megapixel front camera with soft LED flash, Bokeh Selfies and Beauty Mode. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery unit and claims to offer 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback and 37 hours of music playback. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE and ViLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. Face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor are also a part of the smartphone's repertoire.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
The device features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display, is powered by Snapdragon 425 with 3GB of RAM, runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2 on top, has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. It has a 5-megapixel front camera with soft LED flash, Bokeh Selfies and Beauty Mode. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery unit and claims to offer 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback and 37 hours of music playback. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE and ViLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. Face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor are also a part of the smartphone's repertoire.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- It’s a Shame: Sandeep Singh On Major Dhyan Chand Not Been Honoured With Bharat Ratna Yet
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post
- Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics
- Meghan Markle Aces Three Looks in Less Than 24 Hours; See Pics
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer