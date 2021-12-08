Infinix Launches Its Budget-Oriented Inbook X1 Laptop Series in India: Prices, Specs

Infinix has officially launched its budget-oriented Inbook laptop series in India. The new Infinix laptop series includes two notebooks dubbed the Infinix Inbook X1 and Inbook X1 Pro. The regular model can be configured with either a 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor or 10th-Gen Core i5 CPU that cost Rs 35,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively. The Infinix Inbook X1 Pro that carries the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU costs Rs 55,999. The company says the laptops’ sale in India will begin from December 15.

Starting with the regular Infinix Inbook X1 series, the laptops feature a 14-inch IPS display with 330 nits of brightness, Full-HD resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate. Both devices have a metal finish and the lid sports a dual-tone finish. The 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processors come paired with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 3.2Gbps and up to 512 NVME PCI-E 3.0 SSD storage. For connectivity, we Wi-Fi 5 (AC9461) and Bluetooth 51. There’s also a single HDMI port, three USB ports, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. For video calling, there’s an HD camera with a dual-mic setup. Other features include DTS audio support, a camera switch for privacy, and a 55WH battery.

On the other hand, the Infinix Inbook X1 Pro also offers similar features but with some modest upgrades. First, the laptop carries 16GB of RAM and an Intel Iris Plus CPU. We also get an upgraded SSD storage of up to 512GB. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 (AX201) for faster internet connectivity and has a fingerprint scanner for extra security. The screen size and battery capacity remain uniform across the Inbook X1 series. All laptops will also run the latest-gen Windows 11 Home. Customers can choose between Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey colours. The sale of the laptops will take place on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform will also offer bank deals that would effectively lower the prices.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.