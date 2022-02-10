Infinix Launches its First 5G Smartphone– Infinix Zero 5G: Processor, Camera And All Details

Infinix has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone in the market this week. Infinix Zero 5G made its debut in Nigeria but we expect the device to reach India in the coming days. The company has made a solid reputation for itself in the budget category, but the Zero series takes the brand to higher echelons with the likes of Redmi Note, Realme and Vivo in the mix. And the good news is Infinix Zero 5G has a lot of potential to compete with the best in its segment.

Infinix Zero 5G Price and Availability

Infinix Zero 5G smartphone is going to launch in India on February 14 but its details are already out in the open with the announcement in another market. Going by its feature set, we expect Infinix Zero 5G to cost between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000 in the market.

Also Read: Oppo, OnePlus Will Launch Merged OS With Android 13 Update

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers 1080×2460 pixels resolution. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate which is good to see. Infinix is using the new MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC to power this device, which also brings 5G connectivity support. And even though it is a new phone, Infinix is offering Android 11-based XOS 10 version out of the box. We are hoping that Android 12 roll out is not far away.

Also Read: Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds Get Google Assistant, Apple Siri Support With New Software Update

Infinix Zero 5G includes a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor that offers 30x zoom option. The other two sensors are 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. On the front, Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies, and video calls. The main camera at the back can shoot 4K videos.

Watch Video: OnePlus Buds Z2 Review 🎧😎: Best TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Under Rs 5000?

Infinix Zero 5G is available in one variant which has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that you can expand further up to 256GB. This 5G smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via USB Type C interface.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.