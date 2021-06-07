Infinix Note 10, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launched With MediaTek Chips, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs & More

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched its Note 10 series in India today. The Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro are the two smartphones in the series, with the Infinix Note 10 Pro being the more powerful device of the two. The Infinix Note 10 series has been launched at a price of Rs 10,999 onwards for the Infinix Note 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek processors and come with large 5,000mAh batteries. Let us take a look at the detailed prices, specifications, and availability details of the Infinix Note 10 series:

The Infinix Note 10 series starts at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Infinix Note 10. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The Infinix Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Infinix Note 10 will go on sale starting June 13, while the Infinix Note 10 Pro will go on pre-prders on June 13. The smartphones will be sold via Flipkart and will come in three colour options each. Infinix Note 10 comes in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green colour options, while the Infinix Note 10 Pro comes in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret colours.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro both run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 software. Both the smartphones come with a 6.95-inch full HD+ Super Fluid display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. However, only the Infinix Note 10 Pro gets a high refresh rate display with a 90Hz panel.

The Infinix Note 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Infinix Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Both the smartphones come with a 5,000mAh battery. The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes with 33W fast charging, while the Note 10 comes with only 18W charging speed.

The Infinix Note 10 comes with a triple rear camera that comes with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Up front, the Infinix Note 10 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Up front, it has the same camera as the Infinix Note 10.

