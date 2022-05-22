Infinix Note 12 Series With 50MP Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12 series has launched in India and this time buyers can choose between Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo. These mid-range phones come powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets, feature a triple rear camera system and pack a large size battery with fast charging support. And yes, these also come with the extendable RAM support.

Infinix Note 12 And Note 12 Turbo India Prices

Infinix Note 12 gets a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage, and the company gives you the 6GB + 128GB model for Rs 12,999. The Note 12 Turbo comes in single 8GB + 128GB variant and is priced at Rs 14,999. You get special bank discounts that bring down the final price further.

Infinix Note 12 And Note 12 Turbo Specifications

Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution, has been Widevine L1 certified and gives you 1000 nits of peak brightness. The screen gets a notch at the top where you have the selfie camera.

Since Infinix has opted for a 4G chipset, the features look impressive for the price. The brand has also included dual stereo speakers that offer DTS surround sound quality.

Both the phones get the MediaTek Helio G88 and G96 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 512GB using the microSD card slot. Infinix is giving users the option to expand the RAM further up to 11GB. The other main difference between the vanilla and Turbo variant is that you get it with Android 11 and Android 12-bases XOS 10.6 UI, respectively.

These two smartphone come with a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI sensor. The front of the phones come with a 16-megapixel shooter.

Both the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo pack a 5000mAh battery that support 33W fast charging.

