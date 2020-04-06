TECH

1-MIN READ

Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specs, Features and More

Both Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite are packed with punch-hole displays, having quad-camera setups, making these special ones for photography enthusiasts.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Infinix has launched two new smartphones under its Note series - the Note 7 and Note 7 Lite. Although both the phones have been listed on the company website, there has been no word on the pricing or the date of availability yet.

The Infinix Note 7 sports a trendy round-shaped camera module that has four cameras and also features a punch-hole display. The Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, has a vertical camera system, which is also equipped with four cameras and includes a similar punch-hole display. Both the devices sport a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Infinix Note 7 specs

The Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display offering a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 580 nits brightness, and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for additional storage of up to 2TB. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner available to unlock the device as well. As far as the camera is concerned, the Infinix Note 7 has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low light video camera. There’s a 16-megapixel up front for selfies.

There's a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging while the phone runs on Android 10 with the company’s proprietary XOS 6.0 UI on top.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specs

The Infinix Note 7 Lite is a toned-down version of the Note 7. It sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display offering a similar resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It shares the same camera setup as the Note 7 featuring four cameras at the back highlighted by a 48-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera embedded in the punch hole. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. This one is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery but supports 10W fast charging.


