Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Cameras, 5,200mAh Battery Launched; Price, Specifications & More

Infinix has launched two new smartphones under its Note series - the Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i. The launch of the latest Infinix smartphones come nearly six months after the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker unveiled the Note 7 and Note 7 Lite. The two models are currently listed on the Infinix Kenya website, and the company is yet to disclose their global availability details. The Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i pack quad rear cameras, 5,200mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The Infinix Note 8 is currently listed on Kenyan e-commerce platform Kilimall in Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy, and Silver Diamond colour options. Its 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at KES 21,799 (approx. Rs. 14,700) and the pre-booking starts today. However, details about the pricing of the Infinix Note 8i are yet to be announced. The phone will be available in Ice Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Tranquil Blue colours.

Infinix Note 8 sports a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The phone ships with Android 10 with XOS 7.1 on top along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB) while there are dedicated slots for dual-SIM cards (Nano). Coming to the cameras, the quad rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras and an AI lens. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel main camera and a secondary portrait sensor. The rectangular rear camera module also includes a quad-LED flash.

Its 5,200mAh battery supports 18W fast charging solution via USB Type-C port. Other features on the Infinix Note 8 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone weighs 210 grams with a thickness of 8.95mm.

The Infinix Note 8i is quite similar to its sibling; however, the phone features a relatively smaller 6.78-inch IPS display with HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) resolution. It also ships with Android 10 based XOS 7.1 out of the box. The processor and the RAM capacity on the phone are the same as Infinix Note 8. Its quad rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel cameras along with a fourth AI lens. At the front, there's a single 8-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Note 8i comes with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Other features include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 204 grams with 8.9mm thickness.