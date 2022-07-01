Infinix Promises 180W Fast Charging Tech On Its Next Flagship Phone: All Details

Infinix is the latest smartphone brand to enter the fast charging war this year. The company claims by the end of the year its flagship phone will provide 180W fast charging speed. Infinix had showcased its 160W charging technology earlier but we never got it in the market.

But this time, the company is not only promising the feature for users but also offering it via a flagship product, which is yet to be named. Infinix is calling it Thunder Charge and it hopes to pack a 4500mAh battery with the 180W charging support to give you 0 to 100 per cent in under 5 minutes.

All this speed is sure to cause concerns about power and heat management, and Infinix says it has built the technology from the ground up. The company is using two 8C batteries that support 90W power in each unit to reach the 180W charging speed.

Infinix says the charging tech will be accompanied by 20 different sensors to monitor the temperature of the USB port, the charging board, and the battery among others. It wants to keep the phone’s temperature before 43 degrees to make sure the battery does not degrade quickly. As per the certification status of the 180W charging feature, expect Infinix to bring the technology with its high-end smartphone later this year.

And while that goes on, the likes of Xiaomi and Oppo up the ante with their respective 200W charging technology for smartphones. The current state of fast charging in the market gives you tp 150W speed on a phone that costs under Rs 50,000. Xiaomi even has a 120W charging phone for under Rs 30,000.

All these innovations are miles ahead of anything that Samsung or Apple has dished out so far. Having more manufacturers focus on fast charging also implies they are either fitting a smaller battery on their phones or unable to optimise a phone’s battery to last longer than 24 hours.

