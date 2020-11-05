Infinix Smart 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability and More

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix is refreshing its Smart-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of Infinix Smart 4. The phone is offered in a single storage option, and it is available to purchase in four colours. It also packs dual rear cameras similar to the Infinix Smart 4 Plus that was launched in July this year. Customers will be able to purchase the new Infinix smartphone via Flipkart starting November 8.

The Infinix Smart 4 in India carries a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colour options and all the models are currently listed on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is also offering sale deals that include 10 percent instant discount with Federal Bank debit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get 5 percent off at the time of purchase. Additionally, Flipkart is also providing no-cost EMI option with select banks as well as an exchange offer.

In terms of the specifications, the Infinix Smart 4 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (1,640x720 pixels) Incell IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Android 10 (Go edition) with XOS 6.2 Dolphin interface on top out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card. The dual rear cameras are housed inside a vertically aligned rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor accompanied by a triple LED flash. Its camera features include auto-scene detection that can detect up to nine outdoor scenes, bokeh effect and more. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the waterdrop notch (or dot notch as the company describes).

Other features on the Infinix Smart 4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the Infinix Smart 4 weighs 207 grams and measures 8.9mm in thickness.