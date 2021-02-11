Infinix Smart 5 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7,199 on Flipkart

The Infinix Smart 5 has debuted in India as the latest budget offering from the Hong-Kong based smartphone company. The budget device was first unveiled for select markets in August 2020, though the India variant comes with a few tweaks. The Infinix Smart 5 packs dual rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The smartphone succeeds the Infinix Smart 4 that the company unveiled last year.

The Infinix Smart 5's price in India for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is set at Rs 7,199. Customers can purchase the device in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 6-degree Purple colour options via Flipkart. Notably, the e-commerce platform is also offering deals such as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, exchange offer worth up to Rs 7,199, and 10 percent off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master debit card. Customers can also choose the EMI option starting at Rs 647 per month.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Smart 5 sports a large 6.82-inch HD+ display with a Drop Notch design. The display panel has a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio, an aspect ratio of 20:5:9, and a peak brightness of 440 nits. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC clocked at up to 2.0GHz and further paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The budget device supports dual-SIM cards and runs Android 10 with the XOS 7 UI on top and. Notably, the onboard storage of the smartphone is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

At the back, it packs dual rear camera setup that includes 13-megapixel primary camera and a low-light sensor. For selfies, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel camera. Its camera app supports modes such as auto-scene detection, slo-mo video, bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, AR Animoji, and more. Other notable features of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. As mentioned, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with a 6,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 50 days of standby time. For security, the smartphone can be unlocked using its fingerprint sensor or via its face unlock feature.